Ed Sheeran: Tiny Desk Concert

Updated September 12, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT

Ed Sheeran 's Tiny Desk (home) concert from 2021 was a huge moment for NPR Music. During a time of uncertainty, his show — now at nearly 15 million views — honored the intimate nature of our platform while also reimagining his work. We knew that when the time was right, Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now.

Featuring brand new songs from the album Play, plus an old favorite, watch Sheeran build the instrumental elements in real time with guitar, keyboard and a looping station.

SET LIST

"Sapphire"

"A Little More"

"Camera"

"Photograph"

"Azizam"

MUSICIANS

Ed Sheeran: vocals, guitar, keys, electronics

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineers: Josephine Nyounai, Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite

Photographer: Virginia Lozano

Live Stream Technicians: Allen Walden, Bruce Grant, Will Mitchell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

