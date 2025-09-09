© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aspire plans $31M renovation for Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
A photo of Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem housing officials are planning renovations for Crystal Towers.

Winston-Salem housing officials are considering a multi-million dollar project to renovate one of the city’s high-rise buildings.

Crystal Towers is an affordable housing complex built more than 50 years ago. It serves seniors and individuals with disabilities, and residents have long fought for structural improvements.

A recent assessment shows it could cost nearly $31 million to fully renovate the aging building.

Mike Douglas, a longtime resident of Crystal Towers, says it’s overdue.

"I do like the fact, and this is what we fought for, that they did take the considerations of the people that live there into making these decisions for a change," he says.

Douglas says he’s worried, though, that delays could increase the price.

Aspire, the organization responsible for overseeing public housing in Winston-Salem, still needs to secure funding and approval from the City Council.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons