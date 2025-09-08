'False fall' or seasonal shift in the Piedmont?

Clear skies and drier, cooler weather have returned to the Piedmont and High Country. But is this fall-like weather here to stay?

With high temperatures this week in the upper 70s throughout the Triad, and upper 60s in Boone, the heat waves of July and August may seem like a distant memory. Current conditions are thanks to a big dip in the jet stream across the eastern United States.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes doesn’t think this is what’s called a "false fall."

"Right now it looks like —other than the warm weather we had on Friday and Saturday — we don't really have a bout of above normal temperatures in the forecast, really, looking out to maybe even three weeks," says Blaes. "So the chance for us to get another real warm period, above-average period, looks to be pretty slim."

Blaes says there’s more good meteorological news as we enter peak hurricane season. The most recent systems out in the Atlantic have both fizzled out, and for the time being, nothing appears imminent.