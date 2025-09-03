© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World War II Veterans board final Soaring Valor group flight to New Orleans

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:57 PM EDT
A group of World War II Veteran before boarding a flight bound for New Orleans to visit the National World War II Museum
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
A group of World War II Veteran before boarding a flight bound for New Orleans to visit the National World War II Museum

A group of World War Two Veterans were honored before boarding a charter flight to New Orleans at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday — the last of its kind, as the Greatest Generation ages and dwindles.

Over 20 World War II veterans were paraded through the concourse at Charlotte Douglas before boarding what will be the final Soaring Valor group charter flight. The Gary Sinise Foundation, National World War II Museum and American Airlines partnered on the trip.

World War II veterans headed to board the final Soaring Valor group flight at Charlotte Douglas
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
World War II veterans headed to board the final Soaring Valor group flight at Charlotte Douglas

Along with the veterans' companions, several students from Ambassador Christian School located in Huntersville will join them for the trip. When the group arrives in New Orleans, they will take a tour of the World War II museum and have a host of activities for the remainder of the week.

Among those getting on board included Gloria Kerzner, a Navy veteran. She was part of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service program. Kerzner, who is 101 years old, said she’s looking forward to seeing the museum.

"I'm very excited to see the to see it and apparently there's an Atlantic and a Pacific side," Kerzner said. "My husband served in the Pacific in the Army Air Force, so I'll be very interested to see everything.

With fewer and fewer World War II veterans able to travel, or still living, the foundation is ending organized flights. But the group will provide individual trips for any World War II Veteran who wants to visit the museum.

American Airlines Airbus A321 painted in the Flagship Valor livery
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
American Airlines Airbus A321 painted in the Flagship Valor livery
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.