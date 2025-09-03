© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Winston-Salem City Council greenlights new downtown music venue

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
A rendering of the proposed music venue in Winston-Salem
Courtesy Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership
This rendering shows the proposed amphitheater in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem City Council is moving forward with plans for a new outdoor music venue near the Benton Convention Center.

On Tuesday, council members voted 6–2 to lease city-owned land to developers for just $1 a month, clearing the way for a 5,000-seat amphitheater downtown.

Some residents voiced concerns about how the project could affect quality of life in the surrounding neighborhood. Councilmember Robert Clark pushed back.

“Most people in this town are affected by traffic or noise,” Clark said. “It is the price we pay to live in this community with all the benefits we get.”

To comply with city noise ordinances, concerts will be required to end by 11 p.m. Developers plan to meet this week with residents of Crystal Towers, a public housing development across from the proposed site, to discuss their concerns.

The venue could open as soon as next spring.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
