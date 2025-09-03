© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro police to push for release of body camera footage from August shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 3, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
A photo of Greensboro Police Department Headquarters
Eddie Garcia/WFDD
Greensboro Police Department Headquarters

Greensboro police will file a petition to release body camera footage from a fatal shooting last month.

An officer was flagged down on Marion Street on Aug. 5, where a resident directed police to Said Ezzine. He was allegedly trespassing on a nearby property. According to police, Ezzine didn’t comply with orders, retrieved a weapon, and moved toward an officer. The officer then shot him.

Police requested emergency medical services and rendered aid, but Ezzine died on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the incident.

Once the Guilford County District Attorney reviews the findings, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson will file a petition to release the body camera footage.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons