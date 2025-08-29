Trump administration selects RFK Jr. deputy as acting CDC director

After firing the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Trump administration has now chosen investor Jim O’Neill as acting director. O’Neill was serving as the deputy secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dan Diamond, White House reporter with the Washington Post, who first reported the news. He focuses on policy and public health.

