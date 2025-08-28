© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The check's in the mail; crop loss disaster relief funds on the way to North Carolina farmers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
Former Director Nidhi Solanki of Project Compost uses a tractor and compost turner to turn food waste into compost.
Sequoia Williams
/
Sequoia Williams
File photo

The first round of disaster relief checks has been mailed to farmers in North Carolina who applied for assistance through the 2024 Agriculture Disaster Crop Loss Program.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said producers in Western North Carolina were the first to receive payments, and additional checks will be distributed statewide in the coming weeks.

“Getting disaster relief out to our devastated ag community has been a priority for the department, and I appreciate farmers’ patience as we have worked through the process,” Commissioner Troxler said. “We received over 8,500 applications, and verifying damage and processing claims has been a major undertaking.”

The relief funds are part of a $478 million disaster recovery package approved by the N.C. General Assembly earlier this year after $5 billion in agricultural losses in 2024.

 Troxler also thanked the General Assembly for acting quickly to approve the disaster assistance package. “This was the worst agricultural disaster in our state’s history,” he said, “I thank lawmakers for recognizing the urgency and standing behind our farming communities during this critical time.”

The losses were attributed to a series of severe weather events, including Hurricane Helene, a statewide drought, Tropical Storm Debby, and Potential Cyclone 8.

An additional $25 million was allocated for infrastructure losses through a separate bill.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston