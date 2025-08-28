Loaded weapon found at High Point Central High School

School officials found a loaded handgun at High Point Central on Thursday morning. A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.

According to the High Point Police Department, a staff member discovered the handgun wrapped in a sweatshirt inside a backpack when the student walked through a weapons detection scanner.

Guilford County Schools says High Point Central and Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School were both placed on a brief lockdown.