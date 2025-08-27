© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro College's incoming class is the largest in its history

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT
Image shows some of Greensboro College's Class of 2029
Courtesy Greensboro College
Some of the members of Greensboro College's record incoming Class of 2029.

Greensboro College says the largest incoming class in the school's 187-year history started studies this week.

Officials say students are interested in Greensboro College because of its academics and close proximity to downtown.

Exact figures for the incoming class were not available. But administrators say the total enrollment will be just over 1,000 students.

That figure represents a 6 percent growth over last year.

Greensboro College is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers 42 undergraduate programs.

It’s not the only local college experiencing a surge. North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University expects to have record enrollment this academic year.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber