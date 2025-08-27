A 38-year research project in Pamlico Sound ends with fisheries boat breakdown

Nearly four decades of research ended this year because a dwindling budget in the state Division of Marine Fisheries left its research boat out of commission.

Scientists have trawled the Pamlico Sound netting fish and crustaceans since 1987.

But the boat, named the Carolina Coast, won't go out in 2025.

"This is the end of the data set. There's nothing we can do about that. It's over," said Kathy Rawls, who directs the Division of Marine Fisheries.

Rawls broke the news about the rotting and leaking 41-year-old boat last week to the Marine Fisheries Commission, a policy-setting board appointed by the governor.

"We lack the resources to repair or replace the vessel," she said. "As you can imagine, that is a huge blow."

Doug Rader, an oceans scientist serving on the commission, said the news is "close to catastrophic."

"We together need to make sure the General Assembly is aware of the consequences of the chronic underfunding of this set of programs," Rader said. "This is too important to our economy and our culture and our way of life to let this be fumbled."

Data collected has informed fisheries management for decades, particularly for Atlantic croaker, spot, weakfish, summer flounder, kingfishes, shrimp and blue crab, the division reports.

Fixing the boat would cost at least $240,000. Patricia Smith, a DMF spokesperson, said the agency expects the final bill would come in higher, because other issues could pop up during repairs.

A new vessel would run about $1.2 million.

'Mind-boggling' budget cuts

Smith said in an email that a federal Sport Fish Restoration grant paid for the surveys, but "the federal grant did not have sufficient funds to cover all routine maintenance costs, so state appropriated funds were needed to fill the gap."

The state House and Senate have, so far, been unable to agree on a comprehensive budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Both Republican-led chambers want to lower Department of Environmental Quality spending.

DEQ chief deputy secretary John Nicholson estimates that since 2010, the state cut $8 million and 42 positions from the fisheries portion of DEQ's budget.

"The department, overall, is two-thirds funded by grants and receipts. The other third — that is dwindling — are appropriated dollars that we get from the General Assembly," Nicholson told the commission.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said budget-writers this year were directed to "find as much cost savings as possible, from eliminating obsolete programs to slashing some of the bloated portions of the bureaucracy, all in an effort to better serve the people of the state of North Carolina.”

House Speaker Destin Hall said cutting vacant positions will free up money for other priorities.

"Many of the jobs that are being cut have been unfilled now for a long time, months and maybe even years in some circumstances," he said.

A "mini-budget" that became law Aug. 6 orders DEQ to cut $2.3 million in vacant positions immediately. More cuts are required next year.

Fisheries won't be spared, Nicholson said.

"The whole department is taking a hit," Nicholson said, calling the reductions "a little bit mind-boggling."

There's also the looming threat of federal cuts.

Nicholson said $276,000 in federal grants have been cut and around $500,000 is overdue since President Donald Trump took office. The Trump administration is targeting scientific research as it pursues budget cuts.

"This uncertainty breeds more uncertainty in our workforce. We've had a lot of shifts with people not willing to take a ... I'll say... gamble," Nicholson said.

The Marine Fisheries Commission is preparing a letter to General Assembly leaders emphasizing the need for more money.

Legislators will return to Raleigh in late September.

Pamlico Sound surveys produced valuable data

The Pamlico Sound surveys were fishery-independent, a valuable distinction. Tom Roller, a recreational fishing captain serving on the commission, said it's the "gold standard" in research.

Data that depends on fishermen to make reports can be skewed, since they typically seek out areas where they can maximize their catch.

"Fishery independent surveys minimize sample bias. They allow trends in abundance to be tracked over time, which is very important and can be critical to determining how factors other than fishing impact the stock," said Jacqui Degan, a state fisheries biologist.