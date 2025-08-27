© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
City of Greensboro releases planning documents for public review

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
In total, about $840 million in state and federal funding has been allocated for transportation projects in the Greensboro metropolitan area.
The Greensboro metropolitan area will allocate roughly $840 million in state and federal funding for transportation projects.

The City of Greensboro’s Transportation Department has released its Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP), a project list for the years 2026-2035.

The MTIP outlines funding and schedules for transportation projects across three categories: highway, non-highway, and statewide. Highway projects include a 13-page list of proposals for bridge replacements, intersection improvements, lane widenings and more. Roughly $840 million in state and federal funding has been allocated for transportation projects in the Greensboro metropolitan area.

Non-highway projects are divided into aviation, bike and pedestrian, rail, and transit. Proposals there include extending runways at Piedmont Triad International Airport, constructing new sidewalks, enhancing railroad crossings and purchasing new clean diesel and electric buses.

Statewide programs cover a range of initiatives, from clean fuel rebates to funding bridge inspections.

The Draft MTIP is updated every two years and is available for a 30-day public review period. This year, the draft’s deadline for public comment is September 18. Feedback will be considered before the final MTIP is adopted the following week.
