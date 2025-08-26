Residents rally for National Women's Equality Day in High Point

A group gathered in High Point on Tuesday to rally for National Women’s Equality Day.

The day honors the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The rally started with songs by the Piedmont Raging Grannies — a group of women who advocate for social justice and helped organize the event. Attendees carried signs calling for things including free healthcare.

Beverly Bard, a member of the Raging Grannies, says they’re also calling for the Equal Rights Amendment to be certified.

“This would make the rights under the law, by any state or the United States, shall not be denied according to sex. So it’s good for men and women," she says.

Bard says it will take communities organizing, letter campaigns, and meeting with representatives to push for the change they’d like to see.

Thirty-eight states have already ratified the Amendment, not including North Carolina.