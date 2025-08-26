© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Lexington City Council approves incentives for manufacturer promising at least 50 jobs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT
Image shows a sign at the entrance of Lexington
Courtesy city of Lexington

City officials have dubbed the effort “Project Yacht.”

An unnamed company is promising at least 50 jobs and more than $25 million in upgrades to a vacant building should the business choose Lexington.

This week, the City Council unanimously approved over $83,000 in incentives to help make that happen.

The average wage is expected to be about $54,000. City Manager Johnnie Taylor says it’s not clear when the company will announce its decision.

“That is left up to the Department of Commerce and the company,” he says. “But as soon as a decision is made, then there would be an announcement from the Department of Commerce that would come to us.”

The Council also approved a resolution of support backing the project’s application for a $250,000 grant from the state Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development Division.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
