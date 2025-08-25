Greensboro recreation centers changing hours due to budget constraints

The city of Greensboro is reducing hours for its 10 recreation centers due to budgetary constraints.

The changes come after the city’s $831 million budget passed in June. Officials decided to reduce hours at a number of facilities to avoid increasing taxes.

Recreation Centers Superintendent Shannon Teamer says the scheduling change for each location was based on safety and high usage times.

“What we found is that we can better use our staff and resources if we curate it based on what the need was for those communities," she says.

Teamer says individuals can still schedule programs or events in advance for times when buildings are closed.

In a similar move, the Greensboro Public Library announced changes to its operating hours in August.

The reduced hours for the recreation centers are expected to take effect on Sept. 2.