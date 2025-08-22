How Hurricane Katrina impacted Louisiana's lowest-performing schools

/ Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2005. (David J. Phillip/AP)

After Hurricane Katrina, state officials in Louisiana accelerated their takeover of New Orleans’ lowest-performing schools. One hundred of them were put into a state-run district, and within a decade, the state closed all of them, replacing them with charter schools.

Aubri Juhasz of member station WWNO in New Orleans joins us to discuss the state of New Orleans’ schools 20 years after Katrina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR