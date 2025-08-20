Several injured in food truck fire at LJVM Coliseum

Four people were injured Wednesday morning in a food truck fire at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

The city’s police and fire departments are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Today is move-in day for Wake Forest University students, and the Coliseum is being used as a check-in site.

The school issued an alert stating that none of those injured were students or employees at the university. Those who were injured in the incident were transported by EMS. WFDD will continue following this story.

