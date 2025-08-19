© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will eliminate nearly 350 positions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:41 PM EDT
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers protest ahead of a school board vote to eliminate positions.
April Laissle
/
WFDD
WS/FCS teachers protest ahead of a School Board vote on eliminating positions on Aug. 19, 2025.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will eliminate nearly 350 jobs as part of its ongoing effort to dig out of a major budget crisis.

The School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to cut a total of 343.65 positions, including vacancies. The layoffs will mainly impact exceptional children’s teachers, support staff and assistant principals. Officials also signed off on mandatory furloughs for central office workers.

Those impacted will be notified starting next week. The vote came despite protests by hundreds of district employees, who said the cuts would have devastating effects on teachers and students.

The reductions will save the district just over $18 million, preventing its deficit from increasing this fiscal year.
