Organizer says Hispanic Heritage Festival canceled due to immigration enforcement concerns

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:10 PM EDT
The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas is held every September at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.
The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas has announced that this year’s festival will not take place due to concerns about immigration enforcement.

The festival has been held for the past three years during Hispanic Heritage Month in September, at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Other events, such as the Latin American Coalition’s festival in Ballantyne and the Hola Charlotte Festival in uptown Charlotte, are still going on as planned next month.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival's co-founder, Rick Herrera, says the festival has mulled over whether to host the event for the past six months.

“We also have to protect our community, and that means taking measures like maybe not holding a large mass event, it's with 10,000 people in one day, to where the community can be targeted," Herrera said.
