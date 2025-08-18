Jimmy Lai: Closing arguments in Hong Kong tycoon national security trial begin

HONG KONG — Prosecutors in Hong Kong have begun closing arguments in the national security trial of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, after multiple delays last week.

This marks the final stages of Lai's high-profile trial, which is scheduled to last 8 days. The closing arguments will be Lai's last court appearances, before three national security judges deliver a verdict, which is expected in the coming weeks or months.

On Monday, Lai wore a white jacket and black-rimmed glasses. He nodded and smiled at his family members and supporters as he entered the courtroom.

He appeared visibly thinner since the trial began in December 2023.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau told the court that Lai had been fitted with a heart monitor and prescribed medication, adding that 77-year-old Lai had made no further complaints regarding his health.

Lai is accused of violating Hong Kong's national security law

Lai's trial first began in December 2023 after multiple delays and has lasted well beyond the original estimate of 80 days.

Authorities have accused Lai of using his tabloid, Apple Daily, to advocate for international sanctions against Hong Kong and China after Beijing imposed the national security law in 2020 following anti-government protests that erupted the year before.

The legislation criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials say that since the law took effect, it has restored stability in the territory, while critics argue that it has been used to silence dissent.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of colluding with foreign forces under the city's national security law, and a separate sedition charge. He faces up to life in prison, if he is convicted.

In his closing arguments, Chau emphasized Lai's international connections, which included prominent U.S. political figures.

"These collaborations are long term and persistent," Chau said.

Chau highlighted Lai's trips to the United States in 2019, including in July where he met with then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Lai testified last November that during that meeting with Pence, he had only asked the vice president to voice his support for Hong Kong, and he did not request the U.S. government to take action against Hong Kong and Beijing authorities. "This is beyond me," he said.

To some, Lai is a thorn in the side of authority; to others, a hero of press freedom

A thorn in the eyes of Beijing and Hong Kong authorities for decades, Lai's Apple Daily was forced to shut down in 2021. He was an outspoken critic of China's leaders through his publications and writing.

In his testimony last November, Lai talked about reasons for founding his media empire, saying, "the more information you have, the more you know, the more you're free."

On Monday, dozens of Lai's supporters gathered outside the courthouse, hoping to catch a glimpse of Lai. Among them was a man, dressed in black in his 50s, who identified himself only as Chan, citing fear of government retaliation for supporting Lai. He told NPR that he worried about Lai's health.

"Lai is an iconic figure in Hong Kong, a symbol, and a thorn in the side of those who oppose freedom, democracy, justice, and conscience. Our support for him isn't just about supporting him as an individual, it's also about standing up for these values," he said.

Presided over by three hand-picked national security judges by the authorities, the trial has drawn international interest.

During last year's presidential election campaign, President Trump said on a podcast that " 100%, I'll get him out. He'll be easy to get out. "

Last Thursday, in what appeared to be a toned-down version of his earlier pledge, Trump said in an interview on Fox News radio that he would do everything he could.

"I didn't say 100% I'd save him. I said, 100%, I'm going to be bringing it up, and I've already brought it up, and I'm going to do everything I can to save him ," he said, adding that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, "would not be exactly thrilled" by the move.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, called Lai "a key orchestrator and participant in anti-China, destabilising activities in Hong Kong".

Liu slammed "external forces" for undermining Hong Kong's rule of law and interfering in China's internal affairs.



