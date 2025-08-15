© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro nonprofits to host groundbreaking ceremony for new permanent supportive housing

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
A rendering of the Oakwood Park complex.
Courtesy Affordable Housing Management, Inc.
A new affordable housing development called Oakwood Park will provide homes and services for those facing housing insecurity in Greensboro.

A Greensboro nonprofit is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Construction has begun on Oakwood Park, a 16-unit development designed to support individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness.

The nonprofit Affordable Housing Management is partnering with Greensboro Urban Ministries for applicant referrals and case management services. The two-story building will consist of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Rent for the complex will be aimed at households making at or below 50% of the area median income.
DJ Simmons
