© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit to address youth violence in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Image shows Winston-Salem police headquarters
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem's Public Safety Center

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says plans are underway for a youth violence prevention summit this fall.

The goal of the summit is to address the root causes that lead young people to commit crimes and put together recommendations to address the problem.

Joines says incidents are down in most major crime categories in Winston-Salem. But he says offenders and perpetrators appear to be getting younger. And that has people concerned.

“It makes them feel a bit unsafe to go out," he says. "To let their children go to events. Whether it be a high school football game, basketball game, whatever it might be. Maybe it's having a detrimental impact on our citizens’ ability to enjoy a safe way of life.”

Earlier this month, five people, including three teens, were killed in one weekend of shootings in the city.

Joines says the summit will bring together law enforcement, community groups, as well as young people from a range of social and economic backgrounds.

The summit is tentatively scheduled for October 25.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber