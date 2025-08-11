In Greensboro, Sen. Bernie Sanders offers an alternative vision to Trump policies

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders drew a large crowd to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday.

Sanders’ stop in Greensboro was part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. For months, he’s been positioning himself as a leading voice in the resistance to the administration of President Donald Trump.

In his speech, Sanders decried what he sees as an ongoing concentration of wealth and power by the country’s richest people.

He says Republican policies are making life harder for working-class folks.

“Ask yourself a simple question: How, in God's name, in the richest country in the world, should we be worrying — with good reason that our kids are going to have a lower standard of living than we should?” he says.

Sanders got a standing ovation when he mentioned that he has fought to end military aid to Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sanders is an independent who twice ran for president as a Democrat. On Sunday, he criticized the party for not articulating a stronger vision of an alternative to Trump, a Republican.

He says that vision should include health care as a basic human right. He also urged more support for public education and child care, as well as raising the minimum wage to at least $17 per hour.