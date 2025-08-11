© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
In Greensboro, Sen. Bernie Sanders offers an alternative vision to Trump policies

WHQR | By Paul Garber
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Image shows Sen. Benie Sanders speaking
PAUL GARBER/WFDD
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the Tanger Center in Greensboro on Sunday.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders drew a large crowd to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday.

Sanders’ stop in Greensboro was part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. For months, he’s been positioning himself as a leading voice in the resistance to the administration of President Donald Trump.

In his speech, Sanders decried what he sees as an ongoing concentration of wealth and power by the country’s richest people.

He says Republican policies are making life harder for working-class folks.

“Ask yourself a simple question: How, in God's name, in the richest country in the world, should we be worrying — with good reason that our kids are going to have a lower standard of living than we should?” he says.

Sanders got a standing ovation when he mentioned that he has fought to end military aid to Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sanders is an independent who twice ran for president as a Democrat. On Sunday, he criticized the party for not articulating a stronger vision of an alternative to Trump, a Republican.

He says that vision should include health care as a basic human right. He also urged more support for public education and child care, as well as raising the minimum wage to at least $17 per hour.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
