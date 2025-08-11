© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Convictions overturned for those who were accused of killing NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
Forsyth-County-New-Courthouse-2023.jpg
Courtesy nccourts.gov
A judge recently ruled to overturn convictions for five men accused of the murder of Nathaniel Jones in 2002.

A judge has overturned the convictions of the men accused of killing NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather when they were teens.

The judgment comes months after a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court concluded in January. It was part of a new legal effort to overturn the convictions of a group known as “the Winston-Salem Five.”

The five are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermall Tolliver, and Dorrell Brayboy.

They were accused of the murder of 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones, who was killed in 2002. Jones is the grandfather of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul. While attending West Forsyth High School, Paul scored 61 points in a game to honor him.

Banner and Cauthen were the only two remaining behind bars and are expected to be released Monday.

Brayboy, Tolliver, and Bryant were released after each serving 12 years in prison. Brayboy was later killed in 2019.

Attorneys cited a key witness recanting their previous testimony, DNA evidence, and ineffective counsel as reasons to overturn the conviction.

According to court records, the charges have all been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case is permanently closed.
DJ Simmons
