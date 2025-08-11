© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Construction to begin on Watauga County’s Boone Gorge Park

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Image shows Middle Fork of the New River
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Boulders in the Middle Fork of the New River are part of the topography of Boone Gorge Park.

Construction is set to begin this month on a new park in Watauga County.

Boone Gorge Park is the next phase of the Middle Fork Greenway Project.

The 33-acre space will feature trails, a pavilion, a boardwalk and a wetland. There will also be signage about the park's archeological history: There’s evidence that Native Americans gathered on this land for thousands of years.

And that’s not the only development this month on the greenway. This week, Blue Ridge Conservancy and community leaders will cut the ribbon on an underpass below Tweetsie Railroad that will connect two miles of existing trails.

Middle Fork Greenway Director Wendy Patoprsty says the park and the underpass are the latest advancements in a plan to create a walkable path from Boone to Blowing Rock along the Middle Fork of the New River.

“In the meantime, we're creating a green corridor that is for people to get out and enjoy nature, wildlife and also to help protect our rivers,” she says.

Patoprsty says Boone Gorge Park should be completed in 18 months to two years.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
