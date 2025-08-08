Trump plans to end solar energy program meant for low-income households. What does that mean for North Carolina?

The Trump administration plans to end a clean energy program called Solar for All, a Biden-era initiative that started last year.

In North Carolina, the state Department of Environmental Quality was slated to receive $156 million to build solar energy and storage system infrastructure for low-income households.

"The solar energy industry employs more than 9,000 people across more than 200 businesses statewide," the agency said in an emailed statement. "The resilience benefits of this program are particularly important in North Carolina after recent extreme weather events. Termination of this program puts economic prosperity and energy security at risk for all North Carolinians."

In a social media post, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the One Big Beautiful Bill, passed by Congress last month, repeals "the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, including a $7 billion program called Solar for All." As NPR previously reported, Zeldin did not offer details about how and when the program would be cut back or shut down.

Benefits and impact of Solar for All in NC

The $156 million in federal funding was allocated to help about 12,000 households across the state. Participating families would be expected to see at least a 20% reduction in home energy bills.

"Solar for All would have helped people have access to clean energy and therefore reduce their energy bills," said Luis Martinez, Southeast Director for Climate and Energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Particularly at a time when ... there is dire need for additional resiliency, weatherization, and distributed energy."

Distributed energy means events like blackouts can be less likely, as there are fewer houses straining the system. When individual households decrease their reliance on the grid, it increases overall grid resiliency.

Martinez also emphasizes the economic benefits of Solar for All, including creating jobs and stimulating local businesses.

"The truth is clean energy is the cheapest, fastest to deploy, fastest growing resource right now," said Martinez. "(The Trump administration) is not going to stop clean energy any more than they can stop the sun from shining."

Legal challenges to follow soon

Martinez says legal challenges are already ramping up. Environmental advocates and democratic lawmakers disagree with the Trump's administration's claim that the One Big Beautiful Bill repeals the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

"We believe that these funds have been appropriated by Congress and legally obligated so that they cannot be clawed back," said Martinez.

The Solar for All funding had already been obligated to organizations, tribal communities and state entities like the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The state program called Energize NC was funded through Solar for All. As NPR reports, because the money was considered obligated, grantees argue the Trump administration can't reclaim it now.

In a joint statement, North Carolina Democrats in the U.S House Representatives condemned the move. This includes Representatives Deborah Ross (NC-02), Alma Adams (NC-12), Valerie Foushee (NC-04), and Don Davis (NC-01).

“North Carolina has long been a leader in the clean energy economy, and this Administration’s actions over the past seven months are putting billions of dollars in economic investment in our state at risk," said the statement. "We strongly urge you to reconsider this reckless and illegal course of action.”