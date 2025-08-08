Guilford County Commissioners OK rezoning for new homes near Greensboro suburb

Guilford County leaders have reversed a previous zoning decision, paving the way for new homes to be built near a Greensboro suburb.

The change would allow developer Ali Amer to build up to 11 single-family residential homes on 21 acres on Yanceyville Road. Residents of the nearby Triple Lakes neighborhood spoke in opposition to the proposal, citing traffic and safety concerns.

The county’s planning board voted against rezoning the property earlier this year. But the Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the change at a recent meeting, pointing to added restrictions put in place by the developer, including limits on construction hours.

Commissioner Carly Cooke said those changes make the project a better fit for the community.

“My hope is at the end of all this, you have 11 new families that join into the neighborhood and love it the way you do," she said.

It’s unclear when construction will begin.