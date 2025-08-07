Winston Weaver Company reaches $8M settlement with residents over fertilizer plant fire

The Winston Weaver Company has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by residents impacted by a 2022 fertilizer plant fire. But it may be a while before any payments are distributed.

After hours of mediation, attorneys representing affected residents reached an $8 million preliminary settlement with the company. If it's finalized, approximately 6,500 people who lived within a one-mile radius of the Winston-Salem plant at the time of the fire will be eligible for compensation.

Gary Jackson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, says he’s pleased with the number.

“You always want more for any class that has been deprived, and you always try to get it,” Jackson said. “But in the realm of what's possible, reasonable — I'm perfectly happy with it.”

A judge is expected to review the proposed agreement next month. If it’s granted preliminary approval, eligible residents will be notified and given 45 to 90 days to decide whether to opt out. After that period ends, the judge can issue final approval, paving the way for payments to begin.

The settlement only applies to individual claims. Jackson says a hearing to address claims from affected businesses is scheduled for January.