Tuberculosis case confirmed in Western North Carolina

Public health officials in Jackson and Macon counties are conducting a thorough investigation following a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) involving an individual who spent time in both counties during their infectious period.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is working with both counties to identify anyone who may have been exposed and to notify close contacts. The individual is now in isolation and receiving treatment.

In separate statements, Jackson County Health Director Anna Lippard and Macon County Health Director Kathy McGaha offered some reassurance to the public:

“Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the county,” they said. “We are working carefully to identify and support those who may have been exposed, and we’re committed to keeping the community informed every step of the way. If you have not been contacted directly by the health department, there is no need to seek testing at this time.”

According to state health officials, North Carolina has reported 128 TB cases so far in 2025. In calendar year 2024, the state recorded 249 active cases — the highest number of reported TB cases in North Carolina since 2010.

Tuberculosis is a communicable, potentially deadly disease that most often affects the lungs but can impact other parts of the body as well. It spreads through the air when a person with active TB breathes out the bacteria, such as by coughing, speaking, or singing. TB does not spread through casual contact like shaking hands, touching surfaces, or sharing food.

While TB is treatable and often curable, drug-resistant strains are appearing that can be more difficult to treat. Health officials emphasize that it is critical for TB patients to complete their full course of treatment to avoid recurrence or drug resistance.

Health officials say the risk to the general public remains low. Anyone identified as a close contact will be offered free testing and follow-up care through local partnerships with Harris Regional Hospital in Jackson County and Angel Medical Center in Macon County.

BPR will update this story as more information becomes available.

