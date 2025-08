Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stocks dipped on Monday after reporting a drop in earnings. The Omaha-based company is sitting on $344 billion in cash. Buffett announced in May that he will retire at the end of the year.

Here & Now checks in with “Full Disclosure” host Roben Farzad about what Buffett’s moves could be saying about the markets.

