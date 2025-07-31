U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to visit Asheville on ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour

Bernie Sanders has traveled across the country – from Missoula, Montana to Shreveport, Louisiana – on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

On Sunday, August 10, he heads to Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium as part of a campaign against what he sees as the growing threat of oligarchy in American politics. The speakers will start at 6 p.m., with music from Sylvan Esso at 5 p.m. and doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

Since kicking the tour off in February, the Vermont senator and former presidential candidate has drawn record crowds .

His rallies have addressed similar themes to the “No Kings” protests that have emerged in Western North Carolina over the last few months. Sanders has condemned the Trump Administration’s expansion of executive power, along with the widespread cuts to federal programs and agencies like USAID, the Department of Education and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

At a rally in Los Angeles that drew 36,000 people, Sanders warned that “we are living in a moment of extraordinary danger,” referring to the Trump administration's policies and expansion of power.

"I'm no longer talking about how we're moving to oligarchy," he said. "I'm talking about how we are living today in an oligarchic form of society."

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has joined Sanders for some of the stops on the tour. It’s unclear if she’ll attend the rally in Asheville.