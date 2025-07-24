© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Plaintiff's lawyers: About 50,000 Camp Lejeune toxic water cases could settle by the end of the year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
U.S. Veterans Administration

One of the law firms representing victims in the Camp Lejeune toxic water litigation said updated information makes the prediction that many cases will be settled by the end of the year more plausible.

According to attorneys with Zois and Miller, after duplicates were identified, the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit has said about 401,000 administrative claims have been filed with the Department of the Navy.

Only about 50,000 claims – or around 12 percent -- are for an illness or injury that falls within the government’s framework. The expectation, the lawyers said, is that these cases will settle first.

It means the overwhelming majority of claimants are claiming injuries that, while perhaps plausibly connected to toxic water exposure, do not align with the government’s threshold for streamlined settlement.

Attorneys said the cases involving harder-to-prove injuries may face significant evidentiary hurdles or prolonged litigation timelines.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
