Home prices hit an all-time high, while sales are down. How come?

By Laurel Wamsley,
Michel Martin
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:15 AM EDT

The median sales price of existing homes set a new record in June. But home sales were actually at a nine-month low in the same period.

