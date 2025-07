/ Damage from recent flooding is visible Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at an RV park in Georgetown, Texas. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

Texas musician Julia Hatfield‘s RV park washed away in the catastrophic floods on the Guadalupe River.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with her about the recovery and how the community is coming together.

