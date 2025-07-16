People in North Carolina and Iowa who sprayed insecticide carbaryl have a higher risk of several cancers

Pesticide applicators in North Carolina and Iowa who sprayed the insecticide carbaryl have a higher risk of several cancers.

Research led by the National Cancer Institute determined those those that used the chemical, frequently sold under the brand name Sevin, have a higher risk of stomach, esophageal, tongue and prostate cancers.

The chemical is used to kill aphids and other insects on various farm crops, as well as ants, fleas and ticks in turf and home gardens.

The researchers used data from the US government-funded Agricultural Health Study about pesticide use by farmers and other licensed pesticide applicators in Iowa and North Carolina.