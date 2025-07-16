Invasive weed found in Craven County cotton field

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to inspect their fields for an invasive weed recently discovered in eastern North Carolina.

USDA officials said tropical spiderwort is one of the world’s most troublesome invasive weeds, and in late June it was found in a cotton field in Craven County along the Neuse River.

State ag officials said Eradication efforts are underway. They also said the invasive species poses a serious threat to more than 20 economically important crops, including soybeans and cotton.

Also known as Benghal dayflower, tropical spiderwort was first detected in the United States in Florida in 1928 and has since spread to six other states. Although sporadic infestations have been reported in North Carolina, eradication efforts to date have been effective, and officials are calling on growers to help maintain that success.