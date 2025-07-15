© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
State to fund new effort to clear Helene debris from rivers

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:35 PM EDT
The effort will fund debris cleanup on smaller rivers and streams.

A new state-funded effort will send cleanup crews to rivers and streams still recovering from damage caused by Helene.

The nonprofit Mountain True and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are collaborating on the initiative, known as the River Debris Cleanup Program.

Officials say crews will cover 150 miles of river in 25 counties over the next year and a half. They’ll focus on smaller streams and waterways, as federal efforts have already targeted major rivers.

The state is investing $10 million in the project — funds that were earmarked for Helene recovery.