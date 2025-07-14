Veteran on end of Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in the U.S.

On Monday, Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, ends for Afghans in the U.S. This affects more than 11,000 Afghans in the country, many of whom were vital to America’s war efforts in Afghanistan.

For more on his concerns about the welfare of people like his interpreter, Andrew Sullivan, an Afghanistan war veteran, speaks with host Robin Young. Sullivan is the executive director of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit supporting former interpreters and U.S. government employees from Iraq and Afghanistan coming to and staying in the U.S.

