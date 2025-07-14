NC General Assembly looks at ways to boost the state’s film and television industries

A bipartisan group of North Carolina legislators will once again look at ways to attract more film and television projects to the Tar Heel state. They will also be looking to sway skeptical lawmakers.

About ten years ago, the General Assembly allowed the state’s film and TV incentive legislation to expire, clearing the way for states like Georgia and South Carolina to make gains in both industries.

Piedmont Triad Film Commission Executive Director Rebecca Clark says, unfortunately, in North Carolina, it became a partisan issue.

"But the way I look at it, and the way Georgia looks at it: do you like money?" she says. "That's it. That's the bottom line. Do you like money? And lots of it being spent immediately and directly into your community? Then you like the film industry."

The General Assembly’s bipartisan Film Industry Study Committee will focus on the industry’s overall economic health, job creation potential, and action items to make North Carolina a more competitive film production destination.

Another issue is spreading the wealth. For the past several years, union-designated zones like Wilmington and Charlotte have had the lion’s share of projects. Meanwhile, counties like Guilford and Forsyth have been left out.

Clark says she hopes the committee is able to find ways to benefit all regions.

"With the right adjustments, I think we can bring back that work and build a resilient crew base across the state, and just make sure that the economic impact of film reaches communities large and small," says Clark.

Past films made in the state include Forrest Gump, The Last of the Mohicans, and The Hunger Games.

