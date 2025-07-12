'Wait Wait' for July 12, 2025: Live in Iowa with Jan Jensen!

This week's show was recorded in Des Moines, Iowa with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jan Jensen and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Faith Salie, and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The TSA Gets Tired of Your Toes; Candy Fights Back; Beware the Familymoon

Panel Questions

Communion Carousing

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an attempt to make summer even more awesome, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Iowa coach Jan Jensen answers our questions about courting throughout history

University of Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Jan Jensen plays our game called, "Let's Go A' Courtin." Three questions about courtship rituals around the world.

The Curious Case of the Couch; A Handy Way to Find Mr. Right; A Passion for Youthful Fashion

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Skip To The Loo; A New Excuse To Avoid Your Veggies; Boston Strangler Jr.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we can keep our shoes on at the airport, what will be the next big change.



