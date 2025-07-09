Stein vetoes bill seeking to keep NC governments from regulating pet shops

Gov. Josh Stein has vetoed House Bill 96, saying language preventing local government regulation of pet shops had swayed him against the squatter legislation he originally supported.

"This bill would facilitate inhumane puppy mills in North Carolina. Without this provision, I would sign the legislation. With it, I cannot support it," Stein wrote in his veto message.

The new language explicitly prevents local governments in North Carolina from making rules to regulate pet sales that are stricter than those in state law or banning the retail sales of animals within their jurisdiction.

The pet shop language was added to the otherwise-popular squatter bill with little notice as it made its way through the state Senate. Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, said the language simply clarifies what state law already intends.

It is unclear whether North Carolina governments actually have the ability to regulate pet shops or ban sales of dogs in stores. Hundreds of local governments across the country have adopted ordinances that ban sales of most animals in stores and prevent the sales of young puppies.

Concerns about pet stores in both Raleigh and Wilmington have led to protests in recent months. In both cities, advocates have appeared before elected officials to say they should consider more closely regulating or banning pet sales.

Wilmington's city attorney Meredith Everhart told advocates that the state does not give cities the authority to regulate sales of pets. State law does, however, give cities and counties the ability to enforce animal cruelty laws and to prevent people from keeping dangerous animals.

When House Bill 96 returned to the House of Representatives to agree with the Senate's changes, the House originally voted not to concur.

Hours later, the House decided to take up the matter again.

After Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; Rep. Deb Butler, D-Wilmington; and Rep. Laura Budd, D-Mecklenburg described their opposition to the pet shop rules, Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, rose to support the overall legislation.

"I love my dog, but this is part of the squatters bill and I'd rather live in my house than worry about where my dog (is) gonna live," Cunningham said, adding that she would vote for the bill and worry about the dogs later.

Harrison immediately came back, saying, "Precisely. This is a squatters bill. It is not a bill about puppy mills, and it shouldn't be a bill about puppy mills."

That vote was one of the final matters the House considered before leaving on a summer break.