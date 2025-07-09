Greensboro appoints Lora Cubbage as new city attorney

The Greensboro City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Lora Cubbage as the new city attorney.

Cubbage fills the role left vacant following the recent retirement of Chuck Watts. She previously served as deputy city attorney. In her former role, she provided legal representation for Greensboro's public safety departments.

Cubbage said at a recent City Council meeting she was committed to moving forward with integrity and accountability.

"I am thankful, I am grateful, and I am humbled for your confidence in me," Cubbage said.

The appointment comes just a few months after she joined the attorney's office in March.

Prior to that, Cubbage served in a number of judicial roles, including assistant district attorney in Guilford County and assistant attorney general in the North Carolina Department of Justice.