© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marine Fisheries asking anglers to donate Red Snapper carcasses for stock assessment research

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:07 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

The N.C. D-E-Q's Division of Marine Fisheries will collect Red Snapper carcasses from recreational fishermen during the 2025 mini-season on July 11 and 12.

The carcasses will be used for research purposes. Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex when possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) for age determination. The information collected will be provided to the National Marine Fisheries Service for use in future Red Snapper stock assessments.

When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts/reproductive organs in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.

Several donation centers are available in eastern North Carolina: 

Temporary locations:

  • Capt. Stacy Fishing Center, 416 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach
  • Carolina Princess Headboat Dock, 604 Evans St., Morehead City
  • Pelagic Hunter, 104 James St., Sneads Ferry

Year-round locations:

  • Cape Pointe Marina, Harkers Island
  • Frisco Rod & Gun, Frisco
  • Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head
  • Eastside Bait & Tackle, Washington
  • N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters, Morehead City
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston