WNC summer swimming safety tips after Helene

Scorching temperatures and holiday weekends in the mountains mean it's time for folks to head to local swimming holes across Western North Carolina.

Safety is top of mind as Helene debris and water clean-ups are still underway across the region and the waters of most of the region's rivers, lakes and creeks have changed.

Executive Director of Haywood Waterways Association Preston Jacobsen says that the Pigeon River in Haywood County and its many tributaries are open for swimming.

“The water quality itself is good broadly across the Pigeon River watershed, and that is all of Haywood County,” Jacobsen. “Much like with any event, and we saw this with [Tropical Storm] Fred and other events like [Hurricane] Ivan and [Hurricane] Francis, we get a flushing of the system.”

Haywood Waterways Association has been monitoring 26 sites in the county for about 28 years. Based on water quality testing and studies of macroinvertebrates like stoneflies, the quality has improved since Tropical Storm Fred in 2021, he said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and other nonprofits continue to test local waters. DEQ currently lists two swimming advisories in the state on the coast.

Bacteria monitoring can be found online at The Swim Guide or through the U.S. Geological Survey such as this map of the Pigeon River’s East Fork .

There are a number of locations across the region that fail to meet water quality standards. The Swim Guide explains that if a location tests with more than recommended bacteria levels during the majority of tests, then it will be considered a “fail.”

A number of locations across Western North Carolina do not currently meet water quality standards, including spots along the Tuckasegee River, French Broad River and others. Search here.

“The swim guide is a snapshot of time…much like the water constantly changes, so do the conditions,” Jacobsen said.

He recommends contacting your local riverkeeper or nonprofit to find out details about your local rivers.

Local governments also have a responsibility to share when bacteria is at unsafe levels. Recently, the EBCI Natural Resources Office (Water Quality Office) shared that Soco Creek on the Qualla Boundary has an unsafe level of E. Coli. bacteria.

Testing found that Raven Creek, the Ocoanluftee River and Upper Soco Creek water is safe for recreation.

Waters have changed since Helene

After Fred four years ago, Jacobsens remembers, the Pigeon River deepened. After Helene, he says, the river widened.

“Rivers will do what they normally do and that is reshape themselves based on the energy moving through,” Jacobsen said.

This transition of the river banks also means that swimming holes are a different shape than before and that debris has moved. Jacobsen points to the Sunburst swimming hole near Lake Logan.

“That is good to go. It deepened in that it also was elongated … roughly, I want to say, 10 feet by 15 feet and 8 feet deep hole is now roughly, my gosh, 20 or 30 feet long,” he said. The beach is also different.

Jacobsen advises swimmers to watch out for glass and debris.

“We're still finding bits of debris, not necessarily along the banks or flowing through the water itself, but embedded in the channel or the bed,” Jacobsen said.

He especially recommends looking out for new sandbars that have not yet settled.

“What we're seeing is a lot of folks sinking in, up to their knees or deeper in these newly settled sandbars or spots where the silt can settle itself,” Jacobsen said. “Just be wary of a spot that has changed.”

Here are five tips for swimming this summer:

