What's missing from the encyclopedia? This artist aims to fill in the gaps

At an early age, Tavares Strachan noticed there was a lot missing from his family's encyclopedia. Today, the artist searches for lost stories to include in his own Encyclopedia of Invisibility.

Tavares Strachan

Tavares Strachan is a conceptual artist from the Bahamas. In 2005, he gained acclaim for his conceptual artwork The Distance Between What We Have and What We Want, for which he extracted a 4.5-ton block of Arctic ice and exhibited it in a solar-powered freezer in the Bahamas. His work, The Encyclopedia of Invisibility, features thousands of entries focused on historically marginalized individuals, places and events.

Strachan is a MacArthur Fellow.

