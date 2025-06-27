Local documentary highlights journalists of WHQR newsroom
Balancing fervor with humor, journalists at WHQR cover local news in Wilmington, North Carolina.
News Room, directed by local filmmaker Kim Carr and former graduate fellow at WHQR, recently screened at the 21st Docutime Film Festival. The film gives viewers a glimpse into the world and work of these dedicated journalists who cover issues in the Cape Fear region.
Thank you to everyone who came to Docutime to watch the film on the big screen! If you missed it, you can watch it here.
News Room