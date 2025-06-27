A year after Helene, river guides in Appalachia are navigating a new world

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

On a clear, sunny day in May, just a few weeks into the Smoky Mountain rafting season, Heather Ellis took a boat full of people through the Tennessee side of the Pigeon River Gorge to celebrate its grand reopening. She led them over and through roaring rapids with a practiced ease. “Forward!” she called. When the water rose, everyone paddled quickly, ducking against the spray. The rubber float surged forward. “And relax.”

Ellis, bubbly and blonde and smiling behind an enormous pair of shades, is overjoyed to be back on the water after an uncertain winter. It has been nine months since Hurricane Helene ravaged central Appalachia, crumbling highways and roads, leveling forests, and reshaping rivers. “The whole thing basically changed,” Ellis said. “It moved major boulders and mountains.”

The Pigeon River traverses the border of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, in parallel with Interstate 40. The Pigeon’s overflow took multiple massive, large bites out of the highway, closing it for months and isolating many small communities. Agencies have rushed to get the highway back open. But the scars remain, and new ones form. Highway debris had crumbled into the river, and reconstruction efforts have replaced sections of riverbank with cement. Efforts have been complicated by ongoing flooding and mudslides.

Ellis possesses an infectiously sunny outlook, even though things have been hard. She lost her home and most of her belongings to Helene and lives in a camper parked in the lot at work. She shares her uncertainty with many thousands of people, especially those who are paid to lead visitors into the beautiful places that make the Great Smoky Mountains so popular.

Gerard Albert III Despite setbacks, commercial rafting on the Pigeon is open this year. The reopening has had to contend with construction on a major highway, as well as some repeated flooding and mudslides.

As many as 149,000 people in North Carolina alone draw a paycheck related in some way to outdoor recreation, and by one count the seven rivers of the southern Blue Ridge help sustain 68,000 jobs . The Pigeon River provides about $6 million in revenue annually to the rural counties along its banks, and some seven million people visit the French Broad, which flows through Asheville, each year. Rafting is second only to property taxes in the amount of money it brings to Cocke County, Tennessee.

Helene’s disruption of the rafting industry underscores how climate change — and the extreme weather it brings — threatens tourism-dependent economies. A dozen outfitters on the Pigeon, French Broad, and other rivers shut down after the storm and haven’t reopened. Many guides moved on. Those who remain grapple with what Helene wrought, trying to work during a season that, while active, remains well short of its usual vigor.

Those crammed into Ellis’ boat shouted joyfully over the din of roaring rapids, and when the water calmed, guides playfully pushed each other in. Yet everyone is keenly aware of what’s been lost. The patterns of the most popular rapids have shifted. Some vanished, others grew bigger and wilder. In some ways, the Pigeon is a different river. “Stuff will come back eventually but, you know … it’ll probably be a bit,” Ellis said as the boat approached a construction zone.

Gerard Albert III Tourists have so far been okay with the views of construction, according to raft guides. The river is still runnable, and the construction provides interesting fodder for conversation about Helene recovery.

The bustling work on shore highlighted the dissonance of life on the Pigeon. To the left, the riverbank met a dense and dark mountain forest. To the right, it rose sharply into concrete and gravel shoring up the storm-damaged highway. The sound of singing birds and running water mingled with the rumble of heavy equipment and traffic on Interstate 40. As Ellis’s raft passed the site, she waved. A man in a bulldozer honked a friendly response.

***

Hurricane Helene made a mess of the Pigeon. Much of the debris the storm knocked loose and the flood carried away choked the waterway, which meanders 70 miles through Pisgah National Forest and drains a watershed of some 700 square miles. Downed trees, vast tangles of brush, even the remains of buildings that once stood along its banks clogged it for months. Although an intrepid rafter or kayaker could run its full length, some of the most popular spots for putting in remain inaccessible.

Other rivers that course through the Smokies saw similar devastation, and uneven recoveries. Some are running clear and strong enough to host rafters, others lag behind. “It’s a story of haves and have nots,” said Kevin Colburn, National Stewardship Director of American Whitewater and a river enthusiast himself.

The Pigeon is among those that are open for business but marred by quarrying, riverbank stabilization, and construction. Others, like the French Broad, are ready to ride but businesses along their shores have been washed out. The Nolichucky, which runs 115 miles through North Carolina into Tennessee, is, to Colburn’s mind, the most tragic. Rafting season is on hold as CSX Transportation rebuilds its rail line through the gorge. A lot of people aren’t happy about that. Guides have watched, aghast, as the company dug rock from the riverbed to shore up the tracks. “‘The river will be there,’ is what people say,” Colburn said. “What the storm taught us is that’s not always true.”

When the flood swept dozens of businesses away, many guides were left without a reason to return. Others have been hindered by the lugubrious pace of recovery and reconstruction. With nothing else to do, Trey Moore, a kayak instructor and guide in Erwin, Tennessee, turned to activism to get the Nolichucky open again. The river has long kept towns like his alive even as other industries moved on by attracting a steady stream of people who fall in love with the area and settle there to raise families. “We’re a small, tight-knit community,” he said of those who work the rivers.

Gerard Albert III Heather Ellis rafts down a section of the Pigeon River with two of her friends and fellow guides. Some parts of the river are running clear and strong enough to host rafters, while others areas are still recovering almost a year after Hurricane Helene.

Moore, a guide for more than 20 years, said many feel a responsibility to their neighbors. During and after the storm, guides (including himself) used their swiftwater rescue skills and knowledge of the rivers’ contours to pull people from the raging waters. Some hiked for miles up broken roads, bringing supplies to isolated elders. Others administered first aid and guided helicopters and first responders to those needing help. They saved lives.

That overwhelming feeling of purpose has since given way to worry. Guiding people down a river is by most accounts incredibly fun for people who love it, but it can also be an unstable way to earn a living. It’s a dangerous seasonal gig, it doesn’t pay all that well, and it rarely comes with benefits. Many who do it live in communal housing or mobile homes. So when the jobs vanished, a lot of them left. “We’ve lost so many guides to so many other rivers,” Moore said. “The guides that are sticking around are struggling.”

Moore is outraged by how CSX is handling reconstruction of the railroad and feels agencies like the U.S. Forest Service have backburnered people like him.

CSX has maintained that they are complying with regulations, telling BPR back in Decembe r that “CSX continues to work collaboratively with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and other state and federal agencies to ensure the rail infrastructure is recovered from the Nolichucky River in a safe and responsible manner.”

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Forest Service passed on commenting because of a pending lawsuit against them over the rebuild, but Forest Service press officer Scott Owen told BPR at the time: “We will continue to collaborate with our partners to ensure we are working towards long-term recovery and restoration of all lands and communities impacted by Helene.”

As someone who loves the river, and as chairman of the Nolichucky River Outdoor Association, Moore said he feels a responsibility to help restore the paddling community to glory.

In the meantime, Moore and a lot of other guides are working on debris removal crews, clearing the rivers and surrounding areas. Leslie Beninato, too, is among them. She worked as a guide and owned a small boat rental business before Helene. “Both places do not exist anymore,” she said. “It was just, ‘Oh God, what am I going to do now?’”

These days, she leads crews picking trash off the banks of the French Broad. The crew’s only requirement is that anyone joining her must have lost their job to Helene. Most worked in rafting or other river-related industries. Some of them have cleared away remnants of their own workplaces.

Beninato is in her late 30s, and has lived in the mountains of Western North Carolina since graduating from Appalachian State University 20 years ago. Unlike some of the younger, greener guides, she’s settled enough to feel stubborn about staying.

“To look at the positives of it, how our community came together, that's one of the reasons why I love the Appalachian mountains,” she said. “I've chosen to make these mountains my home because they mean so much to me and they really captured my heart.”

Katie Myers Leslie Beninato leads a debris cleanup crew with MountainTrue along the French Broad River. She is hoping the region’s debris pickup crews can be a continued source of employment for outdoor recreation workers facing economic instability

She spoke while paddling across the river, wearing gloves, waders, and a sun hat. Her small canoe carried a pile of trash bags and some trash grabbers; the sun was hot, and mounds of silt covered the tangled riverbanks where trees and businesses once stood. “Just a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear, but then everyone else was in that same boat,” she said, jumping out of hers into waist-deep water.

A few months after the storm, she started exploring the river and grabbing trash, keeping Excel spreadsheets detailing what she found and where, and what more needed to be removed. That work turned into the crew, and the possibility of something more permanent as destructive storms continue to wreak havoc on the mountains. Things are OK for now, she said, yanking a few pieces of twisted metal out of the brush. Besides, she’s used to improvising. All guides are. “That's what you have to do in outdoor scenarios,” she said. “You have to think, ‘All right, well here's plan A, how we think and we want things to go. Here's plan B, if it doesn't really go this way, then, oh crap, here's plan C, if plan A and B just got thrown out the window.’”

***

Earlier this month, just as rafting season was getting in swing, the Pigeon’s wounds reopened again. Four inches of rain doused western North Carolina, causing a rockslide on Interstate 40 and washing construction equipment into the river. All but the lowest reaches of the river is closed to rafting, and several put-in spots have been washed out.

Even before the water started to recede, raft guides once again piled into their boats to rescue neighbors, then set to work mucking out damaged houses and businesses in the water’s path. It was another blow to an industry, and a community, that is, in the words of one young guide, “getting some PTSD from the flood in September.”

As best as Heather Ellis can tell, no more than half the rafting companies in the Cocke County area have managed to reopen since Helene, and some may not come back at all. She feels like one of the lucky ones, even if she is living in a camper until her new home is built.

Gerard Albert III Heather Ellis lives in an RV near her company while her home gets rebuilt. She says while it’s been hard, storm recovery has helped her get to know her neighbors better.

After that May day on the Pigeon, she and two guide friends relaxed in front of her RV, watching the next group of lifejacket-clad tourists prepare to set out. Ellis started working here eight years ago, when she was 20, long enough that it started feeling like home. She recalled the moment her boyfriend called her to say Helene had taken their house. “It was heartbreaking,” she said.

In the months since, Ellis has found solace in growing more connected to the community, helping people rebuild, and getting to know the Pigeon River in its new form — exciting and frightening in equal measure.

For Ellis and other guides, the only constant is the way these rivers change. “It kind of made me feel like a rookie again, cause I had to read water,” Ellis said. “That's what we say when we're just kind of seeing where the path needs to be, how we're going to navigate down the river.”

