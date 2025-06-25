How the soybean industry could help remove PFAS from firefighting foam

/ Soybeans are seen in a field on a farm, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Traditional firefighting foams used to prevent fires from spreading contain PFAS, which are tied to a host of human health issues, including a heightened risk of cancer and hormone disruption. But a promising solution is emerging from an unlikely source: soybeans.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid talks with Grist staff writer Frida Garza about the fluorine-free alternative that is catching the attention of fire departments around the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

