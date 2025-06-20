A heat wave is coming for the Carolina Piedmont this weekend

June 20 is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and the official start to the summer season. To kick it off, the first summer heat wave is heading toward the Carolinas this weekend.

The National Weather Service has forecasted a heat wave in the North Carolina Piedmont starting Saturday. Meteorologists are projecting that it will last until Thursday, with temperatures rising toward the upper 90s and low 100s.

The NWS posted the following alert Friday morning:

"A heatwave will develop next week bringing hot and humid conditions. Highs each afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s. Locations east of the mountains could see heat indices approach or reach Heat Advisory Criteria on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon."

During this time, a high-pressure system will blanket the Southeast, bringing with it high temperatures and high humidity. Residents without AC should seek cooling shelters.

Mecklenburg County Emergency Services continues to monitor weather data, including daily high temperatures, heat durations and humidity. The county heat plan includes extending hours of cooling centers, pools and spray grounds as well as providing free public transportation to these locations on CATS.

