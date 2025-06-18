Transylvania deputies assigned overnight patrol amid Brevard police shortage

Transylvania County Sheriff deputies will patrol Brevard overnight as the city works to fill vacant officer positions in its police department.

Two deputies will perform law enforcement duties within city limits for half of an overnight shift – between midnight and 6 a.m. – for the next six months, according to a contract between the city and county that began this week.

The total cost to the city will be about $186,000, according to a contract reviewed by BPR News.

Brevard Mayor Maureen Copeloff said the overnight coverage will reduce burnout for city officers who were working overtime to cover the shift.

“ We wanted to make sure that we were not overworking them or stressing them, because you can't keep doing that forever,” she said.

The Brevard police department is working to fill four vacancies in its patrol division. When fully staffed, the team has 16 officers. Across the country, smaller agencies like Brevard’s have been struggling for years to recruit and retain officers, according to a 2024 survey from the Police Executive Research Forum.

Brevard Police Chief Tom Jordan said the agreement will help the department while it searches for new officers.

“When you're dealing with staffing challenges, like everyone across the country basically, you have to think outside the box and come up with innovative solutions to keep the people you have, attract new people and do what you can to not burn your people out.”

Meanwhile, sheriff deputies will be eligible for overtime pay from these supplemental shifts. The city will pay $7,527 a week for two deputies to work the overnight half-shifts.

The city will also pay the sheriff’s office a one-time fee of $6,000 for body cameras that the officers will wear. The contract also states that deputies will not respond to vehicle wrecks, animal control calls or violations of city ordinances during their shift.

Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby has a staff about four-times the size of Brevard’s.

“ I hope it's a very big help and hopefully they can get what they need,” said Owenby. “At the end of the day, it'll help the folks that live in the city.”